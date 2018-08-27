Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Invests $324,000 in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $203.33 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $169.36 and a twelve month high of $203.82.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

