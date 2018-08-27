Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Purchases 2,617 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (SCHW)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 250,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock comprises 3.1% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock were worth $12,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 10,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock news, insider Marie A. Chandoha sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 190,500 shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total value of $10,048,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,021 shares of company stock worth $11,683,197 in the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $50.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.56. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $38.06 and a fifty-two week high of $60.22.

Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 30.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHW. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “$54.22” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

