VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (OIH) Holdings Lowered by City Financial Investment Co Ltd

City Financial Investment Co Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,900 shares during the quarter. City Financial Investment Co Ltd’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF were worth $8,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Investment House LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OIH opened at $25.11 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a 12-month low of $21.79 and a 12-month high of $29.86.

