Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE) Shares Bought by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 201.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 14,636.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 849,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,224,000 after purchasing an additional 843,808 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 10,458.0% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 205,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 203,826 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $14,927,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $8,069,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 759,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,116,000 after purchasing an additional 81,021 shares during the period.

VDE stock opened at $103.96 on Monday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $84.39 and a one year high of $109.79.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

