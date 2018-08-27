Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) Holdings Cut by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,751 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.7% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 689.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.43. The company had a trading volume of 15,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,366,063. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.57 and a one year high of $47.89.

