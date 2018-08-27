Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) Shares Sold by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,228 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $127,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $202,000.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $42.18 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $40.33 and a twelve month high of $50.99.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

