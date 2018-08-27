Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (VV) is National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives’ 4th Largest Position

National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 100.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,703,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,872,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for 15.2% of National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives’ holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $1,210,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4,545.0% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $132.23 on Monday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $111.59 and a 12-month high of $132.29.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

