Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) Stake Lowered by DiMeo Schneider & Associates L.L.C.

DiMeo Schneider & Associates L.L.C. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 5.2% of DiMeo Schneider & Associates L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. DiMeo Schneider & Associates L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 890.2% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,160,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,301,000 after buying an additional 1,043,700 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16,125.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 808,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after buying an additional 803,376 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,115,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,337,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,402,000 after buying an additional 565,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 21,402.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 532,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,103,000 after buying an additional 529,934 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $164.90 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $141.72 and a 52-week high of $164.98.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

