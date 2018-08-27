Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.34

Headlines about Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) have been trending positive on Monday, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF earned a news impact score of 0.34 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 37.4975892432323 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $59.91 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.69 and a fifty-two week high of $60.93.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

