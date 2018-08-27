Vascular Biogenics (VBLT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has $1.75 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology candidate VB-111, is a gene-based biologic which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. It is also developing VB-201, an oral small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment psoriasis and ulcerative colitis. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on VBLT. HC Wainwright restated a hold rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Monday, August 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Vascular Biogenics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.94.

Shares of VBLT opened at $1.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of -1.79. Vascular Biogenics has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.45 and a current ratio of 10.45.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vascular Biogenics stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) by 71.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,124 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.19% of Vascular Biogenics worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

