Vera Bradley, Inc. (VRA) Insider Sells $496,213.48 in Stock

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) insider Michael C. Ray sold 33,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total transaction of $496,213.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

VRA opened at $14.99 on Monday. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $15.47. The company has a market cap of $534.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.48.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $86.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Vera Bradley’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Vera Bradley from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new position in Vera Bradley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

