Veritex Holdings Inc (VBTX) Shares Sold by Syntal Capital Partners LLC

Syntal Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,800 shares during the quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Veritex were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VBTX. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $363,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $459,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 8,503 shares during the period. 73.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $116,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,261.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ VBTX opened at $31.09 on Monday. Veritex Holdings Inc has a one year low of $23.84 and a one year high of $33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.82 million, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.42.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. Veritex had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $30.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.60 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Veritex in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

