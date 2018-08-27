Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Holdings Lifted by Swedbank

Swedbank raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,759,471 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,384 shares during the period. Swedbank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $138,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.42.

VZ opened at $54.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $226.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.97 and a 52 week high of $55.21.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $32.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.78 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 23.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 63.10%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

