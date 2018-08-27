VERONA PHARMA P/S (VRNA) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.09

Headlines about VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. VERONA PHARMA P/S earned a news impact score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 45.2401021846939 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of research analysts have commented on VRNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Wedbush set a $56.00 target price on VERONA PHARMA P/S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded VERONA PHARMA P/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded VERONA PHARMA P/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

NASDAQ VRNA traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $11.56. The stock had a trading volume of 526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,847. VERONA PHARMA P/S has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $25.55. The company has a market capitalization of $153.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of -2.86.

VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $1.20. equities research analysts forecast that VERONA PHARMA P/S will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About VERONA PHARMA P/S

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and IIa clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and cystic fibrosis.

