Viacom, Inc. Class B (VIAB) Holdings Reduced by Insight 2811 Inc.

Insight 2811 Inc. lessened its position in Viacom, Inc. Class B (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Viacom, Inc. Class B were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Viacom, Inc. Class B by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,401,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,601 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Viacom, Inc. Class B by 41.7% in the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,488,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,363 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Viacom, Inc. Class B by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,357,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,332,000 after purchasing an additional 84,630 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Viacom, Inc. Class B by 12.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,939,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,365,000 after purchasing an additional 423,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in Viacom, Inc. Class B in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,756,000. 79.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on VIAB. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Viacom, Inc. Class B currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.82.

Viacom, Inc. Class B stock opened at $30.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.39. Viacom, Inc. Class B has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $35.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Viacom, Inc. Class B (NASDAQ:VIAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Viacom, Inc. Class B had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Viacom, Inc. Class B will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. Viacom, Inc. Class B’s payout ratio is 21.22%.

Viacom, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Viacom, Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. The company creates television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, games, consumer products, podcasts, live events, and social media experiences. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment.

