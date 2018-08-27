Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV) SVP Sells $16,294.60 in Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) SVP Ralph Rondinone sold 1,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $16,294.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $11.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,535,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,616. Viavi Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $8.34 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $264.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Viavi Solutions’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on VIAV. BidaskClub raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Argus raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.92 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 567,627 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 12,493.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,176,085 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158,806 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 396,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,568,000. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, and enterprises and their ecosystems worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments. The Network Enablement segment offers testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks.

