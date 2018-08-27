Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA) Shares Bought by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,316 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC owned approximately 1.25% of Vocera Communications worth $11,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VCRA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vocera Communications by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,157,527 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,487,000 after purchasing an additional 114,353 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Vocera Communications by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Vocera Communications by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 342,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,246,000 after purchasing an additional 95,385 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in Vocera Communications by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 454,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vocera Communications by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,277 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Chairman Brent D. Lang sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $278,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,454 shares of company stock valued at $3,046,549. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VCRA stock opened at $33.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -112.50 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Vocera Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $22.43 and a 1-year high of $34.14.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $42.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.50 million. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Vocera Communications Inc will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital upped their target price on Vocera Communications from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Vocera Communications from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Vocera Communications to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution could be integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

