VOLVO AB/ADR (VLVLY) & Tata Motors (TTM) Financial Analysis

VOLVO AB/ADR (NYSE: TTM) and Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

Get VOLVO AB/ADR alerts:

This table compares VOLVO AB/ADR and Tata Motors’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VOLVO AB/ADR $39.24 billion 0.88 $2.46 billion $1.23 13.86 Tata Motors $45.97 billion 0.27 $1.02 billion $2.35 7.81

VOLVO AB/ADR has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tata Motors. Tata Motors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VOLVO AB/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of VOLVO AB/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.7% of Tata Motors shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares VOLVO AB/ADR and Tata Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VOLVO AB/ADR 6.94% 24.08% 6.33% Tata Motors 1.32% 12.39% 3.44%

Dividends

VOLVO AB/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Tata Motors does not pay a dividend. VOLVO AB/ADR pays out 30.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

VOLVO AB/ADR has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tata Motors has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for VOLVO AB/ADR and Tata Motors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VOLVO AB/ADR 0 0 2 0 3.00 Tata Motors 1 1 1 0 2.00

Summary

VOLVO AB/ADR beats Tata Motors on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VOLVO AB/ADR

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD, Renault, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis under the Volvo, UD, Prevost, and Nova Bus brands. It also provides construction equipment, including excavators, wheel loaders and haulers, and road machinery under the brand names of Volvo, SDLG, and Terex Trucks. In addition, the company offers diesel engines for leisure boats; marine propulsion systems; drive systems and engines for propulsion and auxiliary equipment, and marine generator sets; and industrial engines for use in container terminals, mines, and other industrial applications under the Volvo Penta brand name. Further, it provides financial solutions, such as customer financing and leasing, dealer financing, and insurance; rental, preventive maintenance, assistance, and IT services; spare parts; and transport information systems. The company offers its products and services through a network of dealerships and workshops. AB Volvo (publ) was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers passenger cars, such as passenger cars; utility vehicles, including SUVs and multipurpose utility vehicles; light commercial vehicles comprising pickup trucks and small commercial vehicles; and medium and heavy commercial vehicles consisting of trucks, tractors, buses, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment. The company is also involved in the provision of engineering and automotive solutions; construction equipment manufacturing; automotive vehicle components manufacturing and supply chain activities; machine tools and factory automation solutions; high-precision tooling, and plastic and electronic components for automotive and computer applications; and automotive retailing and service operations. In addition, it provides engineering and design services, product lifecycle management, and product-centric information technology services, as well as vehicle finance and insurance brokerage services. The company markets its products under the Nano, Indica, Tiago, Indigo, Tigor, Sumo, Sumo Grande, Safari, Safari Storme, Hexa, Aria, Zest, Bolt, and Venture brand names; alternative fuel vehicles under the Nano and Indigo brands; and premium performance cars under the Jaguar Land Rover brand name. Tata Motors Limited operates in India, China, the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Tata Engineering and Locomotive Company Limited and changed its name to Tata Motors Limited in July 2003. Tata Motors Limited was founded in 1945 and is based in Mumbai, India.

Receive News & Ratings for VOLVO AB/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOLVO AB/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.