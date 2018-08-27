Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) by 56.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 184,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 66,178 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Voya Prime Rate Trust were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PPR. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 20,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 27,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 15,199 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 35,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 10,886 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 33,608 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PPR opened at $5.00 on Monday. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $5.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. This is a boost from Voya Prime Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 9th.

About Voya Prime Rate Trust

There is no company description available for Voya Prime Rate Trust.

