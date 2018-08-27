Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on VYGR. ValuEngine upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity set a $35.00 price objective on Voyager Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Wedbush upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $21.49 on Friday. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.54 and a 1 year high of $31.91. The firm has a market cap of $697.05 million, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 2.82.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.13). Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.68% and a negative net margin of 731.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Voyager Therapeutics news, Director James A. Geraghty bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.31 per share, with a total value of $54,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,396.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 53.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 187.9% during the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 11,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $284,000. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease.

