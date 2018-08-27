Vsync Tops One Day Volume of $313.00 (VSX)

Vsync (CURRENCY:VSX) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 27th. Vsync has a total market cap of $615,969.00 and $313.00 worth of Vsync was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vsync has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. One Vsync coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vsync alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00018052 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00023770 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004293 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00030448 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004843 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 44.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00225187 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010983 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Vsync

VSX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2017. Vsync’s total supply is 168,332,594 coins and its circulating supply is 160,559,294 coins. Vsync’s official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto. The official website for Vsync is vsync.pw.

Buying and Selling Vsync

Vsync can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vsync directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vsync should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vsync using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vsync Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vsync and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.