W. R. Berkley (WRB) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. W. R. Berkley earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the insurance provider an impact score of 46.6030472359144 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of WRB opened at $78.11 on Monday. W. R. Berkley has a one year low of $62.00 and a one year high of $79.74. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WRB. Bank of America cut W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.67.

In other W. R. Berkley news, EVP James G. Shiel sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $1,694,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 22.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

