Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) Holdings Lifted by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,743 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 58,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 19,814 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. 61.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Stefano Pessina bought 1,697,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.92 per share, with a total value of $108,500,236.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William C. Foote sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total value of $180,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,128.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WBA stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $69.49. 38,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,841,231. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12 month low of $59.07 and a 12 month high of $83.89. The company has a market cap of $68.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $34.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.51%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. Cowen downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Leerink Swann reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Bank of America downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $73.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.22.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of general merchandise, including non-prescription drugs, beauty products, photo finishing, seasonal merchandise, greeting cards, and convenience foods through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

