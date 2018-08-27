Walmart (WMT) Given a $112.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) received a $112.00 price target from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.96% from the stock’s current price.

WMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $88.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Morningstar set a $91.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.89.

Walmart stock opened at $94.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $281.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart has a 52-week low of $77.50 and a 52-week high of $109.98.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $127.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Walmart will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 525,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $50,054,262.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $834,089,617.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,276,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total transaction of $121,468,341.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,147,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,777,108.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,358,525 shares of company stock worth $1,084,282,880 over the last quarter. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,577,000. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.2% during the second quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 26,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,948 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 11.5% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 14,530 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.45% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

