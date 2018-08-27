Walt Disney Co (DIS) Holdings Reduced by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lowered its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,546 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Live Your Vision LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 91.6% in the second quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 184.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $95,731.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,650 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,934. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 140,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $15,048,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,153,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 710,002 shares of company stock valued at $80,514,432 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. B. Riley cut their price target on Walt Disney from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Bank of America set a $144.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Imperial Capital upped their price target on Walt Disney from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.92.

NYSE:DIS opened at $111.93 on Monday. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $96.20 and a 1-year high of $117.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.35.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Walt Disney had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The company had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

