Wasatch Advisors Inc. Has $9.20 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 165,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $9,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 163.8% in the second quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. now owns 63,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 39,498 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 143.6% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,107,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,833,000 after buying an additional 1,242,117 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.7% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 187,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,400,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.6% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 72,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 7.9% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 16,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $58.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $49.27 and a twelve month high of $66.31. The company has a market cap of $286.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.04). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $21.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 billion. equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.85%.

In other news, EVP Hope A. Hardison sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,450,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,323.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Avid Modjtabai sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $5,871,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WFC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $63.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Macquarie raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.34.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

