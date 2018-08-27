Waste Connections Inc (WCN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) will post sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings. Waste Connections reported sales of $1.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full-year sales of $4.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.88 billion to $4.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.22 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $5.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

WCN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Waste Connections from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Waste Connections from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

WCN opened at $78.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.07. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of $64.46 and a 12-month high of $80.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 6th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.93%.

In other Waste Connections news, VP David Eddie sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $1,601,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,907,779.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew Stephen Black sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Waste Connections by 15.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Waste Connections by 11.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Waste Connections by 6.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in Waste Connections by 4.3% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 27,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its position in Waste Connections by 13.6% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 10,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Connections, Inc, a solid waste services company, provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, office paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

