Wave Life Sciences Ltd (WVE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) to report earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.34) and the highest is ($1.05). Wave Life Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.94) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($4.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.21) to ($4.66). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.03) to ($1.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $4.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,473.26% and a negative return on equity of 91.88%.

WVE has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. TheStreet downgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wave Life Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.40.

In other Wave Life Sciences news, insider Paul Bolno sold 31,711 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,426,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Francis sold 24,496 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $912,965.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,199 shares of company stock valued at $4,630,337 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $330,000. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WVE traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 6.11. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 0.69. Wave Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $55.95.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates for genetically defined diseases by utilizing proprietary synthetic chemistry drug development platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

