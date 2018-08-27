Waves Community Token (WCT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.35 Million

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. Waves Community Token has a market capitalization of $3.35 million and $3,248.00 worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves Community Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00004988 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. During the last week, Waves Community Token has traded 10% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Waves Community Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004866 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003238 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014842 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000353 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00272586 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00161816 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00037556 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010950 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Waves Community Token Profile

Waves Community Token’s launch date was January 3rd, 2017. Waves Community Token’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,964,596 tokens. Waves Community Token’s official message board is wavestalk.org. Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Waves Community Token is wavesplatform.com. The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Waves Community Token Token Trading

Waves Community Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Community Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Community Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves Community Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Community Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves Community Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.