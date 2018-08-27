WavesGo (WGO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $126,300.00

WavesGo (CURRENCY:WGO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 27th. One WavesGo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000205 BTC on exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. WavesGo has a market cap of $126,300.00 and approximately $107.00 worth of WavesGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WavesGo has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004885 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014509 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000356 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00295220 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00161169 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00038374 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00011587 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About WavesGo

WavesGo’s launch date was April 23rd, 2017. WavesGo’s total supply is 8,936,487 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,936,482 tokens. WavesGo’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesgo. WavesGo’s official Twitter account is @gowavesgo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WavesGo is www.wavesgo.com/wgo.html.

Buying and Selling WavesGo

WavesGo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WavesGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WavesGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WavesGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

