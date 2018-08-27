WBI Investments Inc. Increases Stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI)

WBI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,531 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. owned 0.05% of Owens & Minor worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 22,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 68,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 116,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 5,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,961,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,507,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens & Minor stock opened at $16.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.07 and a twelve month high of $29.85.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 9.47% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is currently 64.60%.

In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Geoff Taylor Marlatt sold 8,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $131,998.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,564.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles C. Colpo sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total value of $195,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,944 shares in the company, valued at $521,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OMI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare services company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, and other European countries. It operates through three segments: Domestic, International, and Proprietary Products. The company offers supply chain assistance to the providers of healthcare services; and the manufacturers of healthcare products, supplies, and devices.

