WBI Investments Inc. Invests $288,000 in CVR Energy, Inc. (CVI) Stock

WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in CVR Energy by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CVR Energy by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,666,000 after acquiring an additional 20,034 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in CVR Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $780,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in CVR Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $505,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in CVR Energy by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th.

CVI stock opened at $38.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.84 and a 12 month high of $47.67.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.23%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. This is an increase from CVR Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, pet coke, natural gas liquids, slurry, sulfur, gas oil, asphalt, jet fuel, and other products.

