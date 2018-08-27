Wedbush Reiterates “$51.00” Price Target for Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA)

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) received a $51.00 price target from investment analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 302.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KALA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $19.00 price target on Kala Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. HC Wainwright set a $35.00 price target on Kala Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

KALA stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.67. 9,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,240. The company has a market capitalization of $315.52 million and a P/E ratio of -2.17. The company has a current ratio of 9.79, a quick ratio of 9.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $11.39 and a 12-month high of $26.75.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.10). research analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KALA. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 86.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 489.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 9,781 shares during the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. Its product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; INVELTYS that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

