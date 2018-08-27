WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG) Shares Sold by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG decreased its stake in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in WellCare Health Plans were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP boosted its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WCG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WellCare Health Plans from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Barclays started coverage on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of WellCare Health Plans from $237.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of WellCare Health Plans to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of WellCare Health Plans from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.94.

Shares of WellCare Health Plans stock opened at $303.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a one year low of $162.25 and a one year high of $303.95.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. WellCare Health Plans had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 19.20%. WellCare Health Plans’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that WellCare Health Plans, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

WellCare Health Plans Company Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides managed care services for government-sponsored health care programs. It operates through three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare PDPs. The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

