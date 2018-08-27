Wells Fargo & Co Reiterates Buy Rating for Teekay Tankers (TNK)

Wells Fargo & Co restated their buy rating on shares of Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TNK. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Teekay Tankers from $1.30 to $1.10 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teekay Tankers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teekay Tankers currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.65.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

Shares of Teekay Tankers stock opened at $1.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Teekay Tankers has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.36 million, a P/E ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.84.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 13.20% and a negative return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Teekay Tankers’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Teekay Tankers will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,714,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,561,000 after purchasing an additional 85,310 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 41.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 344,134 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 100,748 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the first quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 26.1% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 910,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 188,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.42% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-To-Ship Transfer. It is involved in the marine transportation of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers.

Featured Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.