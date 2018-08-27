Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $2.28 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 214.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Citigroup set a $90.00 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.36.

Shares of PM stock opened at $79.69 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.21 and a twelve month high of $119.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.76, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.18. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.84% and a negative return on equity of 76.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.

