Western Gas Partners, LP (WES) is Alps Advisors Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Western Gas Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,321,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457,158 shares during the quarter. Western Gas Partners makes up 2.6% of Alps Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Western Gas Partners worth $402,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Gas Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. bought a new stake in Western Gas Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Sonata Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Western Gas Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Western Gas Partners by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Western Gas Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Western Gas Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Western Gas Partners from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Western Gas Partners from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Western Gas Partners from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Western Gas Partners from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.77.

NYSE:WES opened at $51.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.31. Western Gas Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $40.44 and a twelve month high of $54.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Western Gas Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $435.95 million for the quarter. Western Gas Partners had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 22.80%. research analysts forecast that Western Gas Partners, LP will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from Western Gas Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. Western Gas Partners’s payout ratio is 292.31%.

Western Gas Partners, LP acquires, develops, owns, and operates midstream energy assets in the Rocky Mountains, North-central Pennsylvania, and Texas. It is involved in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. Western Gas Holdings, LLC serves as the general partner of Western Gas Partners, LP.

