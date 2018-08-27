Weyco Group, Inc. (WEYS) to Issue $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the textile maker on Friday, September 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 28th.

Weyco Group has increased its dividend by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 36 years. Weyco Group has a payout ratio of 67.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ WEYS opened at $38.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $389.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.51. Weyco Group has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $39.93.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.89 million during the quarter. Weyco Group had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 6.13%.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Weyco Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th.

In other news, VP Judy Anderson sold 1,578 shares of Weyco Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $59,332.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $235,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Wittkowske sold 4,000 shares of Weyco Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total value of $156,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,853,678.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,999 shares of company stock worth $370,409 in the last quarter. Insiders own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

About Weyco Group

Weyco Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and distributes footwear. The company operates through two segments, North American Wholesale and North American Retail. It engages in the design and marketing footwear for men, women, and children under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Umi brand names.

