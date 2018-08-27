Wild Crypto (WILD) Price Hits $0.0051 on Exchanges

Wild Crypto (CURRENCY:WILD) traded down 32% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Wild Crypto has a total market capitalization of $124,574.00 and $1,151.00 worth of Wild Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wild Crypto token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges including BitMart, Cryptopia and HitBTC. Over the last week, Wild Crypto has traded 50.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004864 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003266 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014808 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000359 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00284927 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00163287 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00038214 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00011503 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Wild Crypto

Wild Crypto was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Wild Crypto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,373,456 tokens. The Reddit community for Wild Crypto is /r/wildcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wild Crypto’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wild Crypto is wildcrypto.com.

Buying and Selling Wild Crypto

Wild Crypto can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC and BitMart. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wild Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wild Crypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wild Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

