Williams Companies (WMB) Cut to Hold at US Capital Advisors

US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $31.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WMB. ValuEngine cut Williams Companies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Scotiabank raised Williams Companies from a sector perform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Williams Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.43.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

WMB stock opened at $30.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 47.75, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.43. Williams Companies has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.67.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 24.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Williams Companies will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 215.87%.

In other Williams Companies news, VP Ted T. Timmermans sold 20,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $648,544.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,955 shares in the company, valued at $318,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Frank J. Ferazzi sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $34,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,808.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Williams Companies by 6.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 7.9% in the first quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Williams Companies by 9.3% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,454 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in Williams Companies by 100.0% in the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Parkwood LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 11.3% in the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 20,417 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc is an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through three segments: Williams Partners; and Others. The Williams Partners segment includes gas pipeline and domestic midstream businesses.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.