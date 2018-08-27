Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Price Target Raised to $66.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Thursday morning. They currently have a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WSM. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 20th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.48.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $71.36 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $44.01 and a 52 week high of $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.74.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 28.68%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

In other news, insider Alex Bellos sold 3,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $203,759.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,002.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Greener sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $302,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,021.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,243 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,669. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,101,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $366,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,005,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $560,000.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

