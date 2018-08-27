Workday (WDAY) Price Target Raised to $159.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada to $159.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Workday to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Workday from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an overweight rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Moffett Nathanson restated a neutral rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Workday from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Workday has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.19.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $151.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.90 and a beta of 1.83. Workday has a 52-week low of $95.35 and a 52-week high of $151.72.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $619.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.66 million. Workday had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. research analysts forecast that Workday will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 11,447 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.63, for a total transaction of $1,449,533.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 75,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.68, for a total transaction of $9,651,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 922,773 shares of company stock valued at $118,117,147 over the last three months. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in shares of Workday by 112.5% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,609 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter worth about $133,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 55.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the second quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Workday in the second quarter worth about $200,000. 68.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management.

