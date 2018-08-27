WorldCoin (WDC) Achieves Market Cap of $304,970.00

WorldCoin (CURRENCY:WDC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One WorldCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges including Bittylicious and Cryptopia. WorldCoin has a total market capitalization of $304,970.00 and approximately $291.00 worth of WorldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WorldCoin has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WorldCoin alerts:

DNotes (NOTE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000494 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00012000 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001730 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000432 BTC.

WorldCoin Profile

WorldCoin (WDC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 14th, 2013. WorldCoin’s total supply is 119,606,941 coins. The official message board for WorldCoin is forum.worldcoin.global. WorldCoin’s official website is worldcoin.global. The Reddit community for WorldCoin is /r/worldcoinalliance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WorldCoin’s official Twitter account is @WorldcoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WorldCoin Coin Trading

WorldCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittylicious. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WorldCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WorldCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WorldCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WorldCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WorldCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.