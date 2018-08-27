Worldpay Inc (WP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-four research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.63.

A number of brokerages have commented on WP. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Worldpay in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Worldpay in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Worldpay in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worldpay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Worldpay from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th.

WP stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.13. 38,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,940,874. Worldpay has a 1-year low of $67.71 and a 1-year high of $96.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. Worldpay had a positive return on equity of 14.55% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.81 million. Worldpay’s quarterly revenue was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Worldpay will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Worldpay news, CFO Stephanie Ferris sold 2,500 shares of Worldpay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Philip Jansen sold 130,908 shares of Worldpay stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $12,077,572.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. S&CO Inc. increased its position in Worldpay by 14.3% during the second quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 4,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Worldpay by 0.5% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 128,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,520,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Worldpay by 1.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Worldpay by 29.6% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its position in Worldpay by 1.8% during the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 50,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,166,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Merchant Services segment offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management to national merchants, and regional and small-to-mid sized businesses.

