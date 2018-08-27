WP Carey Inc (WPC) Position Lowered by Insight 2811 Inc.

Insight 2811 Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. WP Carey makes up 1.0% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WPC. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in WP Carey in the second quarter worth $117,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WP Carey in the first quarter worth $123,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in WP Carey in the first quarter worth $133,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC bought a new position in WP Carey in the first quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in WP Carey in the first quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors own 48.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $65.91 on Monday. WP Carey Inc has a 1-year low of $59.23 and a 1-year high of $72.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.69.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.50). WP Carey had a net margin of 38.18% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $201.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. WP Carey’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that WP Carey Inc will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Arjun Mahalingam sold 614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $40,867.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,272 shares in the company, valued at $151,224.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on WP Carey from $59.00 to $66.25 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on WP Carey from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. WP Carey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.56.

WP Carey Company Profile

Celebrating its 45th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest diversified net lease REITs with an enterprise value of over $11 billion and a portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate totaling 878 properties covering approximately 87 million square feet. For over four decades the Company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

