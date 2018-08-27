Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) Short Interest Update

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,219,938 shares, an increase of 93.1% from the July 31st total of 2,703,459 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,396,562 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

WYNN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Wynn Resorts from $207.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub cut Wynn Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Wynn Resorts from $204.00 to $187.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 735,421 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $123,065,000 after purchasing an additional 58,243 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,169 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $7,057,000 after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,446 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $145.90 on Monday. Wynn Resorts has a twelve month low of $132.26 and a twelve month high of $203.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.39.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The casino operator reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.43). Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 69.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 54.95%.

Wynn Resorts, Limited develops, owns, and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 15, 2018, the company's Wynn Macau segment had approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 316 table games and 988 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 luxury hotel towers with a total of 1,008 guest rooms and suites; 8 food and beverage outlets; 59,000 square feet of retail space; 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising 2 health clubs, spas, a salon, and a pool; and a rotunda show, a Chinese zodiac-inspired ceiling.

