XAI OCTAGON FR/COM (XFLT) Receives News Impact Score of 0.13

News coverage about XAI OCTAGON FR/COM (NYSE:XFLT) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. XAI OCTAGON FR/COM earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 47.3937772557629 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NYSE XFLT traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.01. 12,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,170. XAI OCTAGON FR/COM has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $12.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th.

XAI OCTAGON FR/COM Company Profile

There is no company description available for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust.

