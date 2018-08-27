Xencor Inc (XNCR) Shares Bought by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 62.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Xencor were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNCR. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Xencor during the first quarter worth $115,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Xencor by 449.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Xencor during the second quarter worth $215,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Xencor during the first quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Xencor during the second quarter worth $232,000. 81.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xencor alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on XNCR. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Xencor from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Xencor in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

In other news, insider John J. Kuch sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $1,041,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul A. Foster sold 36,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $1,493,615.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,912.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 566,651 shares of company stock valued at $22,763,811. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Xencor stock opened at $40.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -38.96 and a beta of 1.59. Xencor Inc has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $44.88.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.02. Xencor had a negative net margin of 137.35% and a negative return on equity of 20.32%. sell-side analysts forecast that Xencor Inc will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.