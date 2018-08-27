Xerium Technologies (XRM) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.12

Media coverage about Xerium Technologies (NYSE:XRM) has been trending somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Xerium Technologies earned a news impact score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 47.1358916752389 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

XRM stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.38. 2,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.22, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Xerium Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $13.45.

Get Xerium Technologies alerts:

Xerium Technologies (NYSE:XRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $125.28 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Xerium Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th.

About Xerium Technologies

Xerium Technologies, Inc provides industrial consumable products and services. It operates through two segments, Machine Clothing and Roll Covers. The Machine Clothing segment provides various types of industrial textiles used on paper-making machines and other industrial applications. It manufactures forming fabrics that are used at the beginning of paper-making machines; press felts for carrying the paper sheet through a series of press rolls that mechanically press water from the sheet under high pressure; and dryer fabrics that transport the paper sheet through the drying section of paper-making machines.

Read More: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Xerium Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerium Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.