XPO Logistics Inc (XPO) Position Raised by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,072 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $5,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 58.5% in the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 5,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Bainco International Investors lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 70,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $941,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $105.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. XPO Logistics Inc has a 1 year low of $56.95 and a 1 year high of $115.49. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.28.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that XPO Logistics Inc will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XPO shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target (up from $133.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; and logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments.

